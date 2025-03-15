Madrid passed, as was written, and the media circus was singing a touch, two touches, three touches, the Champions League is a touch that escaped me, with the music of a globe, two balloons, three balloons, that television fantasy of María Luisa Seco … And his stories for childhood, infinitely more entertaining than the stories for the decline of Carlos Martínez and his siren school, with the ‘Realcistas’ Valdano and Morientes defending the ‘natural hand’ in the area of ​​a type that muthes, cutting it, a centered ball, because Mateu, which is like the world’s world of arbitration, and has seen his niche market in the review of Leonardo da Vinci, he preaches.

The news of the night was not the penalty of Julián, or ‘Julipenal’ (soccer version of the ‘Julipy’, which is, in the bulls, the volapié Guarrindongo of another Julian, El Juli), but the sense of Simeone, which for something is the best paid coach in the world, for the spectacle of the defeat.

In Argentina, this culture of defeat comes, according to Borges, from Almafuerte, a prodigious poet who plays with the idea of ​​defeat as an end. For Borges, of course, that idea was really new. Almafuerte, he says, accepted his neurosis aware that he would never be happy and assumed frustration as the unique goal of his destiny: “The more dejected is a man, the higher.” To find something similar, Borges pulls Stevenson, who did not know what the man had been destined, “but it is certainly not for success.” And also throws Te Lawrence, who in ‘The Seven Pillars of Wisdom’ puts these words in one of his characters:

– Victoria is a alms of God, and a proud man does not have to accept it. The only worthy thing is to fight against God, who is omnipotent.

Milton, Borges adds, thinks in the same way: challenging God is the only dignified thing, precisely because he is omnipotent and, in advance, we know we will be defeated by him. Challenge God … or challenge the spirit of John! It was the conclusion that one could see Simeone Dar, as a Batman again dejected, his triumphal return before an audience delivered to the magic of defeat. A bullfighting friend used to say that only he knew of two creatures in the world that grow at punishment, bulls and phalangists. Seen what was seen, we would have to add to Simeone: “We have lost, okay, but they will always remember how bad we have had.” Another story is the media Purria: on the set of Valdano, crossings like Beatonas were being made with Rosario de Accounts of Lapislázuli because Vinicius (and several more players, but those not interest) had pointed out before the mattress fans the sticker of the fifteen Champions. In Vinicius (who came from making the chalot’s goal, the comedian who said: “Comedy is the life seen from afar. The tragedy is life closely seen”) was his response to the mockery in Orfeón of “Beach ball.” Take, 15. What disrespect! Where are we going to get? That is what other times of the period, that of Luis Miguel Dominguín (father of Bosé, for the new ones) giving the ring (with return of garments) of the sales and the index finger high to proclaim the number one.

“In this world, Modesto is the one that cannot be anything else,” Gregorio Corrochano said happily.

Let’s see if now the lordship will be to cover with a tape the number ’15’ so as not to offend whoever has less. We are the country of egalitarian envy, and, given our envious soul, we will have to appeal with the penalty that in these circumstances involves living with the king of the mambo. Seen by Joselu: “It is that these bastards win a Champions and they don’t even celebrate it.”

That said, the European derby was, as football, a horror. Ancelotti, who will win the Champions League because he has the fortune even of the injuries, was in the Wanda the Payés that we know and has in Modric (idol, now, of all the antimadridismo) the superstition of the detent. Mozos: “We ask Juanito, / for being our pattern, / guides us in the confinement / giving us his blessing.”