Real Madrid’s birthday, which is already at 123. A baby, if we take into account that in the United States Elon Musk’s fellows have discovered thousands of pensioners in social security accounts of more than three centuries.

“We have a much healthier country than we thought,” Trump said looking at his Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Of Real Madrid, on his birthday, has been agreed until Julio Iglesias: «Your story and that of Julio Iglesias will be eternally linked, having been part of this club and being the first artist to sing in the Santiago Bernabéu». A marketing lynx could organize the last. What does one understand by ‘marketing lynx’? Well, the one that has mounted on the bronze mile a store with ‘forgotten’ packages from Amazon at fifteen euros a kilo: “You discover what is after buying it.” Then you can go wrong, a Jovic, a hazard, or a Joselu. The fact is that Julio Iglesias is the only artist Swiss (‘Sofiter’, in Jarga Liberalia) that he could sing in the Bernabéu without disturbing the neighbors (Pillines and Pallines) of La Castellana, who have made the concerts fall on the residents of Las Rosas in the Civitas, the town stadium, apparently, more rockers. (“Cochambre invades us,” the first rock festival in Burgos greeted in 75. Julio would fill the stadium, whisper in the ear to ‘Bernabéu noise’ and then the roof would open to receive the atomic fungus of Sajarov as the final traca of dead Europe.

In recent weeks, Madrid has aged in the League and has rejuvenated in the Champions League. The league has an explanation: arbitration therapy has cost him nine points in four games, with his ristras of expulsions and injuries. And the Champions League also has it: arbitration is professional, and the competition, unlike the league, provides projection and glory to the players. The League, which among all has made Grima to see it, would have to play it the second team to fuse Canteanos and reserve the stars for the important thing, which, as we have said, is, first, the European Cup, and then, the World Cup.

The difference between League and Champions is the one between the Munuera braids, the Runflante Fan de Messi, and Turpin, who directs with his gaze, like the mobiles of the future. The Cateto de la Gomina goes for the grass by reading the lips of foreigners to discover if they say ‘Fuck you’ or ‘Fuck off’, which they fail to learn during their student stay in Cork, and have them very muskent. ‘Fuck’ to me? ‘Fuck’? “I get a part! …” And so on. It is the Iberian barbarism. That same week, in the Premier, Vardy, of Leicester, released “Fuck off” on the face of the referee, who remained impassive. The nonsense as a business in this competition is that it is deprived for two days of one of its world stars because a self -shedding is offended with an expression that it does not understand, which is as if David O. Selznick had separated Vivien Leigh, who had a ax mouth, from the distribution of ‘what the wind took’ for saying “fuck off” in the rolling set to Victor.

Real Madrid must normally pass the European tie with Atlético, and if it were not incurring a tremendous failure, of those who cost the position to a coach, including Ancelotti, the most laureate, who knows what there is. The ride piperío thinks between Zidane, the most cunning, and Alonso, the most empowered (in Germany he has started to comment on politics and has broken Woke, now that Wokism reads Carl von Clausewitz and wants war). Then there is Mourinhismo, which, let’s not fool ourselves, were four, and among them there is none of those who now declare a lifetime. Mourinho had the courage to shout “the king is naked,” when the king reigned with the most false story ever written through the umbilical gold cord. And maybe those four would deserve Mourinho.