Spain traveled to the Netherlands dressed in orange and with a wide range of podium options. As never before. The 800 meters, the fences, the 400 and the relays announced a cheerful balance in the land of the Tulipanes. However, injuries to … Last minute wounded the team importantly in the two first days. Muscular mishaps in high intensity tests such as Llopis (fences), war (length of length) or Jordan (speed) began to reduce the expected booty of our squad. The Pepe Peiró team, recently confirmed in its position, returned from Flanders with four medals in a chest that was somewhat empty.

Ana Peleteiro opened the party. The Galician, always intense, vindictive, was hungry for victory and proved to have survived the loss of Iván Pedroso as coach. Her new residence in Ribeira seems to have given her stability and gold also places her as an aspiring to the podium of the World Cups in China (a competition located with a shoeler in the calendar) within two weeks.

Paula Sevilla has been the great news of winter. The Manchega sprinter has jumped from 200 to 400 in a majestic way. The young woman who never wanted to hear about the long speed test, has suddenly hung a bronze of great value and has managed to match the inaccessible 50.99 of Sandra Myers. At 27, a new future full of possibilities in the 400 meters opens before her. Too bad I could not add another medal in the relay.

The story of Lester Lescay, bronze in length is that of a fighter. He decided to leave the Cuban National Team and have had four years until he could debut with Spain. Constant work and a lot of patience in Guadalajara with his coach, Felipe Méliz, until he reaps the expected fruit. The irony is that only one centimeter has separated Lescay from gold in Dutch lands.

The disappointment of channels (fifth in 800 meters) on the last day was compensated by a great performance of the male relief. Guijarro, Husillos, Markel and Erta starred in a very solvent performance that closed with the second position. A gold, a silver and two bronzes are an advance with respect to the two 2023 Istanbul medals but a setback against the five of Torun 2021. The end of the week left us a bittersweet flavor.











