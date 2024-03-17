Although the team has suffered a drop in level in recent games, the reality is that Cruz Azul has performed far above what was expected, the team from the capital of the country, from which little was really expected, surprised everyone with a style fresh game and the direct ticket to the league is still in their hands and depends only on them.
Although Clausura 2024 has not yet ended and the cement team is in the fight for the league, the board is already working on forming the squad for the next semester.
Along with a list of important signings, the La Noria club points to continuity of men that are key for Martín Anselmi. One of them Ignacio Rivero, who has signed his renewal with the machine team for two more years with the option of a third, this one depending on the performance he shows on the field.
Continuity is a reward for a player who, despite the noise, has shown loyalty to the club in different cycles.
Rivero is the captain in Anselmi's eleven, in addition, he must be the most multifunctional player in all of Mexico, because although today he is being placed as a center back, he has the potential to play as a full-back on both wings, as a defensive midfielder, inside and up to half point.
That is why, in addition to his leadership, this ability to adapt to the coach's needs has made Ignacio the star in Martín's plans.
