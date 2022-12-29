Mexico.- The coordinator of Morena in the Chamber of DeputiesIgnacio Mier Velasco, asked the Morenista legislators to “calm down”after they admitted having paid the spectacular in favor of Claudia Sheinbaum towards the 2024 elections.

In an interview in San Lázaro, Ignacio Mier warned that thes internal disputes do not help to maintain unity in the 4Tlike the payment of billboards in favor of Sheinbaum, for which he asked the deputies of Morena to calm down.

“What I do to them is a invitation to my dear colleagues and fellow deputies to calm downthat we all put an ice pack on our heads, that we think about the unity of our movement, about the unity of our party,” said the Morenista.

In reference to the statements of the five deputies of Morena who admitted having paid with their own resources the hundreds of spectacular to promote Sheinbaum towards 2024Ignacio Mier considered that this type of expressions can be made “in another way”.

“Even there are things that are of no benefit to those who have the legitimate aspiration to participate in something that is substantive for us, which is the continuity of the 4T. The continuity of a transforming project unites us all”, he underlined.

Deputies from Morena admitted having paid for the nearly 500 billboards in favor of Sheinbaum placed throughout the country. Photo: Reformation

“Politics is emotion, it is passion, sometimes emotion wins more than reason and leads to this type of expressions that, I repeat, I know my colleagues, I know how they act, how they perform, I know their temperament and also I know they are going to calm down,” insisted the coordinator of the Morena deputies.

Mier affirmed that he respects all the candidates for the 2024 elections, but his obligation as coordinator of the Morenista parliamentary group is to “maintain the stability and unity of the group”, as well as the continuity of the 4T project.

Morenistas admit paying advertising for Sheinbaum

At least five Morenista legislators: Miguel Torruco, Patricia Armendáriz, Mauricio Cantú, Alejandro Robles and Aleida Alavezpublicly admitted to having paid for the billboards with their diet to promote the image of Sheinbaum throughout the country.

The statement provoked criticism among Morena’s own ranks, as was the case of the federal deputy Emmanuel Reyesa supporter of Marcelo Ebrard, who demanded that his fellow bench members explain the origin of the resources allocated to the anticipated campaign in favor of the head of government of CDMX.

In addition, he called on the party leader, Mario Delgado, to set clear rules for anticipated campaign acts, as he points out that Morenista deputies are violating the law with their actions.

“The principles of the party are: do not lie, do not steal and do not betray. It seems that it is a simulation and we cannot cover an illegality, we cannot be complicit in illegal situations, and they (the morenistas who promote Sheinbaum) are acting on the sidelines of the law”, accused Emmanuel Reyes.

