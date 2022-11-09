Mexico.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) met with Ignacio Mier Velazcocoordinator of the deputies of Morena, in order to talk about the advances in the discussion of the Expenditure Budget of the Federation 2023 in the Chamber of Deputies.

For the second time this week, Ignacio Mier went to the National Palace to hold a meeting with AMLO, to whom he assured the increased resources for social programs in the 2023 Expenditure Budget.

We recommend you read:

I met with the President of Mexico @lopezobrador_ we talked about the budget #PEF2023 we guarantee the increase in social programs. He reiterated the affectionate greeting to the poblanos”, detailed the brunette on social networks.

The president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) told AMLO the reasons why the budget for the Judiciary, the autonomous bodies and the Legislative Power was reducedwhich initially had more than 8% of the 2023 PEF assigned.

We recommend you read:

Ignacio Mier explained that the budget adjustment represented more than 6 billion pesos and with this guarantees the increase of resources for the social programs from the federal government, such as the pension for older adults and support for people with disabilities.

The meeting of the parliamentary leader of Morena de AMLO takes place after the Chamber of Deputies approved in general the opinion of the Expenditure Budget of the Federation by 2023.

With 273 votes in favor and 222 against, the deputies approved a total net expenditure of 8.2 billion pesos for next year’s fiscal year, with cuts to autonomous bodies and an increase in the budget for social programs.

A budget cut for the National Electoral Institute (INE) stands out, which will receive 4 thousand 475.5 million pesos less, while the resources for the Judicial Power are reduced by 425.1 million and those of the Legislative Power by 466.6 million pesos. On the contrary, the Ministry of Welfare will receive a 36% increase in its budget, with a total of 6 thousand 342 million pesos.