Trump’s irrational position on the issue of tariffs and his embarrassing attitude in the Ukraine War has aroused all the fears of Europe. How much? Well, enough to agree on an increase in spending of 800,000 million euros. So that? To improve European defense systems and to help Ukraine. Help what? It is not clear. If it is to help you win the war you have with Russia, you may not be enough. Remember that you must maintain your current support, replace the American who has been paralyzed, for the moment, and then maybe, more what is necessary to tip the balance in their favor, because all that already had it and had not managed to fold the Russian arm. If it is simply so that it does not lose the war, it is possible that it is sufficient, but how many more deaths of combatants can endure the suffered Ukrainian spirits and the well -off European stomachs? There is a third option that may be real. Europe wants to send a message of strength and unity to Russia, to see clear its determination to support Ukraine, all the time that is necessary, while negotiating an agreement with Trump that stops war, saves the face of Europe, mitigates the feeling of defeat of the Ukraine These heights. We delegate this task in the British Premier that seems to be the only European to whom the crazy yellow bangs listen to. Related standardist if Ukraine, inflation and polarization focus Trump’s return to the debate of the Javier Ansorena Union The loss of popularity stalks the US president. A month and a half after taking possession800,000 million euros, more money is a lot of money, more money is a lot Fighting Covid, when Europe really scared, because the dead fell to us, in our hospitals and not in Zaporiya’s icy mud. We will have to get it out of several places. Among them, from the European Investment Bank, but the main thing will come from the expansion of the indebtedness limit of the states. The latter poses some problems in Spain. If money comes, to a large extent, from national budgets, it will be allowed by European norms, but it will need the agreement of national parliaments, which can start again in two support on which the government is based as with the assignment – sorry with the ‘delegation’ – of immigration powers. 1.5% of the GDP that will be the new military expense will make a total of 650,000 million for the entire European Union. Make the calculation and then think where we get our part.

