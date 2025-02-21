02/21/2025 at 05: 40h.





















Public money does not remain and since social needs are endless, it never reaches us. It is a scarce good. If you remember, the British exprent Margaret Thatcher even doubted its existence when it said that «public money does not exist, there is only private money and … The call is the part of the private money that has been taken from taxpayers ». For that reason it demanded to be very careful and prudent when it was spent. Minister Bustinduy has not read Mrs. Thatcher, that is very clear, and it is a shame, because, even if you hate her ideology, she would have learned a lot from her. In Spain we should not squander public money. The Government emphasizes the true fact that the percentage of the debt on GDP has decreased this year, but the truth is that in absolute terms it has grown by 40,000 million in 2024 and in almost half billion since Pedro Sánchez governs.

Well, Mr. Bustinduy, who seems to be bored in the Ministry, has come up with the brilliant idea of ​​dedicating a part of that scarce money to subsidize foreign elderly people to come to Spain from tourists, while intending to include Itineraries abroad in the new travel offer of the Imserso. I thought that the almost 100 million tourists we received was a good figure and I know that there are few who consider that it is exaggerated and that the agglomeration of visitors creates many problems of congestion and coexistence in some areas of the country. There are some even that they intend and plan to be active in that so curious and dangerous, for a country that in a good part lives on tourism, to apply measures to reduce the flow of visitors.

Imserso’s trips fulfill the function of raising the occupation rates in the hotels in those periods of low activity, when seasonality makes occupation difficult. But does it make sense to dedicate Spanish public money to attract visitors that we do not want, and to raise the occupation rate of the hospitality of foreign countries that compete with our offer? It doesn’t seem like a great idea. Rather it seems an absurd idea. If the Bustinduy minister only can think of things, why don’t you forget it? Better feel and do nothing. Thus only spends the money from his salary, that of his advisors and his assistants, but at least it does not hinder. That is useful.











