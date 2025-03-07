03/07/2025 at 04: 07h.





















The ‘La Caixa’ Foundation and the Criteria group return to Catalonia. Glad to hear it. No one in their healthy judgment can wish that Catalonia goes wrong. The better they go to them, the better it will be for everyone. Is that return a sign of political normality … In Catalan society? Apparently and in a thick stroke, yes. Catalan political life has normalized in the sense that the nights of Urquinaona square no longer illuminate the garbage containers, nor the rockets of hooded protesters. Nor are illegal referendums celebrated in the Catalan schools, with the polls protected by the same Mossos who will monitor the borders. But all this happens because the instigators and defenders of the ‘procés’ have definitely recovered the wisdom and abandoned their maximalisms or because they have achieved a good part of what they intended without striving to work in the least since the government of Sánchez gives it free, in exchange for their support in Congress? Listen to what the independence leaders say. Things like ‘We will do it again’ or ‘This of the assignment of the borders, is one more step towards the independent state’, and read the pacts that subscribe with the PSOE and will realize that it is the second option. Government assignments have been so many and have gone so far with such little effort, that it would be crazy to want to leave this generous country with them that Spain has become.

Anyone who thinks otherwise must explain why Caixabank has not also returned, if everything is already normalized. The Caixa Group has become the armed business arm of the central government, whom it helps as an obedient servant. With this last decision they meet all the objectives. He returns to Catalonia to the Foundation, that great object of desire, and criteria, that business giant, with what supports and covers Salvador Illa and Sanchez himself, but keeps Caixabank in Valencia himself in Valencia, so as not to offend the remains of Bankia, or disagree with his huge client base in the rest of the country.

Another thing. If the reform of the Societies Law was criticized so much that, promoted by Luis de Guindos, facilitated the transfers of the companies fleeing from Catalonia, why is it not criticized now to the same law that facilitates returns? I hope Catalonia is normal soon and its economy shines again. But that day is not today. We will see it in the slight, but constant, decline of your participation in GDP.











