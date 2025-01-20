The United States has become a global energy colossus and its net balance with the world is an exporter.





The arrival of trump to power unleashes strong feelings of euphoria among his many supporters and great fears among his many detractors. The key is to determine which threats are going to follow through and which are just to scare you. It will comply with anti-illegal immigration measures. Their …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only