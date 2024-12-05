Betis was on the verge of compromising everything and much more against a Sant Andreu team that is a whole league lower than Betis Deportivo. That’s hard to take. And just a few hours after being so close to signing the Coper’s death certificate – if it weren’t for Busquets Ferrer scoring at the level he scored – it seems that everything has already happened. That it has been won no matter what and the sixteenth, which was what mattered, and that in the post-match training there will be something else and to think about what fig will fall from the trees against Barcelona. Not even close. The ghost of failure, the great disappointment, with so many continental antecedents and some of the KO, continues to stalk the entity with more force than ever. Because yesterday is the umpteenth proof of incompetence that the green and white have had to witness in the absence of a firm objective to pursue and, above all, a collective effort to stand up for. There is nothing worse than losing focus. Not knowing where to be and especially where you want to go. But the path of illusion has never been traveled by anyone who advocates conformism. Nobody navigates through complacency. The Betis know that from what is said to what is expected this season there is much more than can be endured, based on what is happening with the wounded soul of the team since it dominated Atlético one hundred percent. , a world ago. And a forceful response is greatly lacking from the club’s governing body, whether through its top managers or areas such as sports management, which is no longer seen even at a press conference; Not to mention on the field of play by certain players who continue to wear this shirt with so much history. Betis made a mistake and will make a mistake again if they think that with such a squad so lacking in quality without Isco they will be able to do better than in the previous campaign. Even worse is believing that the hole is covered with the grass that grows best in the shadow of Rafael Gordillo, which is good and fertile, but not enough to achieve a new European classification on its own. Nor does he deserve that responsibility. It is difficult to think when Betis’ best football will return taking into account that the group no longer responds with the reliability and credibility that its coach seeks. Pellegrini’s speech is immersed in an erratic crisis of faith, because the Chilean no longer convinces like before from inside the locker room and this is noticeable outside, on the field of play, regardless of whether the ball can go in more or less or the midfield has more or fewer absences. Regardless of the alignments. What the Engineer who has built so much success and who deserves a high level of respect never points out is what level of responsibility he has as the head of that locker room. Let him wonder one day what his own performance is. Budgeting until the semi-finals of the Conference while not fulfilling what it should for Europe and focusing on the youth team is a very poor ambition for everything that Betis still owes to its people. . And he maintains that debt of eliminating any hint of doubt offered in essential events such as Mestalla, Villamarín against Mlada, San Sebastián and now in Barcelona, ​​​​in the event against Sant Andreu, to return Betis to the top positions of a classification whose rivals no longer remember the threat that having to visit Heliopolis posed not so long ago. That’s just the picture: that this team has gone from being a threat to feeling constantly threatened in a very short time.

