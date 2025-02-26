02/26/2025 at 6:25 p.m.





















The hug that Antony gives Alexis today when he tells him that he can play on Saturday does not need any explanation. It is that of joy felt by all Beticism in knowing that they deservedly fruitful the allegations presented by Real Betis Balompié … in order for the Brazilian end to participate in the very important event that is expected before Real Madrid. Although it was clear that the attacker had no intention of harming Juan Iglesias, nor does it, and in addition to the game of the game was very far from any type of danger and the duel was agonizing, even if this is not Penalizable, there was certain runrun not to say total skepticism that the efforts could end this green light, given the precedents that exist in the white club in what that to the management of the arbitration theme, both in his political and media life. But Antony has finally been exonerated and to this day if he has an apex of evil that some want to attribute is what has been demonstrating when he faces with the ball and never without him. David Soria would have an amazing visual of how the attacker leaves half a team to attend Isco in 0-1.

But let’s not forget. No professional in their health much less will be part of the Tackles More preclamen we have seen this season. Not much less. Ask a Swedberg. But it is that the writing of the act to which Alberola Rojas was accepted was directly an unfounded lie for which the club has not taken the passage to the front: the Verdiblanco end did not enter without the possibility of disputing the ball and with excessive force. That is a falsehood like a temple. Beyond the referee, follow the instructions of his boss in the CTA what really appeales is that despite the fact that arbitration experts have proved Antony right, not any self -criticism in a sector that should demonstrate more humility when he fails, Less arrogance and pierces a posteriori, and this time it rains on wet. When they are lacking respect they will always find me on their boat, but do not ask me for a lifeguard when they are decisively and are not consistent of what their own acts generate.

What does competition according to the Heliopolitan complaint today is justice, justice with an Antony that can be aligned by Pellegrini in the Benito Villamarín, first of all, a candidate for the title. Start with that goal at the bottom of the meshes of Medina Cantalejo himself, who has two newspaper left at the head of the arbitral dome, and also in passing to the moral of one of the most benefited clubs in the history of European football may not allow The Verdiblancos have a real advantage before the initial beep on the scoreboard, but it will allow Betis to be able to use all their weapons because that is just what the rules say. Now that it is football to say the rest.











