Ignacio Juliá, CEO of ING, at the entity’s headquarters in Madrid INMA FLORES / EL PAIS

Ignacio Juliá has arrived at the command post of ING Spain and Portugal in the midst of a pandemic. He admits that this has been the worst of his landing because it has meant working with all the teams teleworking. In fact, the interview takes place in the bank’s modern headquarters, a gigantic building that even has bikes to get around, as well as chill out areas, foosball tables, low tables for social gatherings, and which is almost empty.

Juliá points out that the best thing about the confinement has been the enthusiasm of the employees of the orange entity, which has definitely changed course: it will no longer be “the bank without commissions”, as it has publicized for a good part of its 22 years. With negative interest rates since 2016, Juliá believes that the entity must take this risky decision, convinced that clients will understand it. “You pay for music, series, news on the web …, people will agree to pay for banking services, but they demand to know why and what that service brings them,” he says.

Question. How will the ING slogan change now that it is no longer the commission-free bank?

Answer. Our success comes from making the processes in a simple, personal and transparent way, without small print. Customers have become accustomed to paying for services as long as they add value to you. Services that add value to the customer do not have to be free. Before, banking costs were paid with credit margins, but now with negative rates we have stopped making profits.

Q. Customers can be upset by this situation. Who will win this battle?

R.Those who have a great personal and digital relationship with customers while being efficient banks that can offer the best prices on products. There are basic proposals that will continue to be free and, as more complex services are needed, you can decide when you want to pay. The key is to warn customers whether or not they are going to pay.

P. Your Orange Account for those who have more than 30,000 euros and are not linked to ING is already paid. How have customers reacted?

R.It only affects 4% of our clients and it is clear that nobody likes to pay commissions, but only 10% of those affected have left. What bothers people the most is paying for a service that they don’t understand has a cost.

Q. It was said that this year the bank has lost 40,000 clients …

R.Well, if you add those that left for the collection of the Payroll Account and those that we purged for being inactive, that amount comes out.

P. Its premiere coincided with very low results: a profit of 85 million, 54% less due to the provisions made by the pandemic. Did you make the accounting adjustment so that they go up higher under your mandate?

R.I did not close the account, but in any case last year required a lot of provisions due to the uncertainty that existed. We are very satisfied with the resilience of the model at a time as difficult as the one we have been through, with a return on equity of 7.5% compared to the average 4% of competitors. We look to the future with optimism, although it will be difficult due to the environment.

Q. On what do you base this optimism?

R.We are very well positioned to grow, as evidenced by the fact that the first quarter has had record growth in customer acquisition throughout the bank’s history; We continue to be the entity most recommended by clients and this will lead us to consolidate our position with 4.13 million clients, of which 2.5 million have their payroll. We are already a relevant bank in the Spanish sector.

Q. What if they have occupied a large part of their niche and it is already more difficult to grow?

R.The market share is 6% in urban areas and in some cases it reaches 10%, but the acceleration of digitization in the pandemic opens us up to more public who want to work with a digital entity. Almost all businesses have grown so far this year except consumer credit.

Q. Do you fear a rise in delinquencies when the moratorium on loan payments ends?

R.We are positively surprised by the good behavior of the clients, better than we anticipated. We are comfortable with this level of provisions.

Q. Are your biggest competition digital neobanks?

R.We are a digital bank, not an application. With ING you can do everything simply and personally. It looks easy from the outside, but it has enormous internal complexity that not everyone achieves. We analyze how many interactions customers have and how many of them translate into the sale of services, which then end up being income. We have gone from 230 million interactions in 2016 to 450 million in 2020 and 25% of them are personalized. Between 2016 and 2020, turnover from the sale of products has increased by 60%. In 2020, 55% of the total was made through mobile compared to 24% in 2016. These are sales that begin and end on mobile.

Q. Can someone over 80 years old feel comfortable at ING?

R.My parents are over that age and use the mobile. With the pandemic, more older people have turned to mobile and have lost their fear of digital. However, our clients have to be people who feel comfortable working remotely, although if they need to go to a branch they can also do it, but I understand that a person who wants to do everything in person, will choose other entities.

Q. Now that there are so many closings and layoffs. What plans does ING have?

R.We will keep the 29 offices and we do not propose any reduction of staff, which has doubled in recent years to 1,300 professionals.

Q. How do you see Sabadell, where César González-Bueno, the executive who launched ING, works? Will it be a tough competition?

R.We are very happy that you have a new leader who is very much loved in this house and we wish him the best. We look at our competitors with great respect because they can set new trends with a lot of impact and you have to be very awake and be very respectful of what others are doing.