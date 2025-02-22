02/22/2025



Updated at 4:51 p.m.





The general secretary of Vox and president of the same training in the Parliament of Catalonia, Ignacio Garrigahas admitted this Saturday that the tariffs of US President Donald Trump can harm the Spanish economy, but qualifies that those who come from Brussels are worse. «You have to tell those of the great European pact between socialists and popular that if they really believe that our national product must be protected End the excessive regulation, bureaucracy, taxes and laws that allow it to be cheaper to import a strawberry in Morocco than our Huelva field »Garriga has denounced.

The VOX leader has defended the speech that the American vice president JD Vance pronounced in Munich at the Self -Security Summit, when he launched a hard attack against European democracies by ensuring that the true threat facing the old continent is not exterior, but appropriate “Inside” for the limits to freedom of expression that apply, for example, with the sanitary belt to the extreme right formations as an alternative for Germany. Also Garriga has criticized that Elon Musk’s opinions about that German formation are censored “By describing them as interference, while they are not considered so if they come from George Soros.”

In statements to the “Converses” program of COPE Cataluña and Andorra with the participation of ABC, the secretary general of Vox and president of this training in the Parliament of Catalonia has described as “Note” that immigration competencies can pass to autonomous communitiesin this case to Catalonia, according to claims Junts, since, in his opinion, “it is the community that has managed immigration.” In this regard, he recalled that “Catalonia is autonomy with more anti -andihadist police operations” from all over Spain and that in recent weeks the National Police has expelled the magnets of Figueres and the jonquera “for their radicalized speeches.”

Garriga also ensures that the time has come “to unmask the great scam that is Salvador Illa that came with the government for all, shared prosperity or who pays it and that they are only great slogans.” Add that «Catalonia is the community with more crime and more multi residents throughout Spainpromotes sanitary cords and maintains a suffocating fiscal pressure following the wake of the separatists »has denounced.









The Vox leader considers that the ‘procés’ has not died, but has mutated and accused Salvador Illa and Pedro Sánchez to allow “separatism to remain more alive and with greater capacity to influence” because, according to Ignacio Garriga “Before it was a container burning and now it is more serious, because they are controlling the BOE, the Generalitat and the Government of Spain.” “Street separatism has now been institutionalized and has power,” he said.

Along the same lines, Garriga has denounced that Pedro Sánchez “is kidnapped” by separatism and that with Salvador Ililla “is helping separatism to advance as never before, as is being seen,” in his opinion, in his opinion, «With millions of euros for linguistic policy or with the expulsion of the Civil Guard and the National Police of the Ports and Airports». “This is not doing either Junts or Oriol Junqueras, because the Socialist Workers and Spanish Party is doing,” he lamented.