Finally, all the competitors of the current season of This is War were revealed. Ignacio Baladán was featured as the latest addition to the reality show and expressed his happiness to be back on the show.

Johanna San Miguel and Gian Piero Díaz were satisfied to see the Uruguayan’s face and gave him a warm welcome to the set of América Televisión, as did the other members.

The presenter also highlighted the emotion that the ex-combatant projected: “Very excited, look at his little eyes. As soon as he entered, I saw his watery eyes ”.

Ignacio Baladán thanked his colleagues for receiving him with open arms; However, he raised concern by revealing that his admission to This is war delayed due to difficult times.

“I waited for it a lot. I’m excited, there are people who know why. Thanks to all who supported, some complicated things happened, it is part of what we are going through, “said the reality boy.

Then, the host of the reality show highlighted the fact that the new income is separated from their relatives due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

“I haven’t seen them for a year and a half, I miss them. I talk to them every day and I try to maintain that bond, “he concluded.

Pancho Rodríguez said that he wanted to enter EEG before Combate

The Chilean left viewers speechless when he revealed that his first choice of work was the América Televisión reality show. According to him, he decided to try his luck in the canal when he arrived in Peru.

“I came here to This is war first. I knocked on the door here, but I was given the opportunity to enter the other side and I thank life because it opened the doors of this wonderful country to me, “he said. ‘Pancho’ Rodriguez.

