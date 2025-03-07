War drums sound in Las Vegas. This Saturday, the T-Mobile Arena hosts the UFC 313, in which the superstar of the American company, Alex Pereira, will put its semi-stable title at play against Magomed Ankalaev, in a duel that will mark the future of the Brazilian and if it really is to attack the third UFC belt, that of the heavyweight, where Jon Jones would wait, where Jon Jones would wait. But in addition, the event has other great fighting, such as the one that stars the Chilean Ignacio Bahamondes against Jalin Turner. While hurrying the loss of the last kilos for weighing, Bahamondes attends ABC MMA to analyze his present and his future.

The first, his fight, first that he performs in front of a top 15 of the light weight division. «It is a highly anticipated fight, it will be a very good fight for our styles. Jalin Turner is very fast, hip, it is explosive, it will be very interesting. I am more versatile and I have more weapons than him», Says the Chilean, who can face another fighter from his stature, 1.90 meters, something that is good for his style:« I really like fighting with people of my height, because I don’t have to get off so much, I can look into my eyes, I have many more ways to attack when there is a person of my very stature. I love it”.

Bahamons is always very well accompanied during its preparation, sharing Tatami with the current Welter weight champion of the UFC, Belal Muhammad, or the interim ex -champion of the pen Yair Rodríguez, all captained by coach Mike Valle, at the VFS Academy. «I have the best team in the world. We have been so successful because we are very united, when one fights, we are all for him. We really care about our partner. I train with Belal Muhammad, I have Yair Rodríguez, Julianna Peña … We are all a family, everyone helped me in my camp. All are sparrings directly. I always train with Belal, she is my main partner, we train together every day. That is why we have uploaded our level so much, he his striking and I my fight and my defense, ”says the Chilean.

Regarding another of the great lawsuits, which will be the co -star of the UFC 313, Justin Gaethje against Rafael Fiziev, Bahamondes is clear who the favorite is. «I always go with Justin Gaethje, I’ve met him and we talked a couple of times. It comes with a complete camp, it is smarter than Fiziev, ”says the lightweight fighter. It also gets wet with the possibility that Ilyia Topuria, after leaving her pen title, is measured by the light belt before the Russian champion Islam Makhachev. «Inside the cage everything can happen. They are very small gloves, a blow can change a complete fight. It has possibilities, I think they are much lower than in the pen weight. I know Islam Makhachev, he is a large, heavy, strong lightweight weight. I think that for a subject of strength it will be more difficult. But everything can happen, ”says the cage, nickname for which it is known.









But what makes Makhachev so special? «The experience that Islam has and its coldness makes it different. Many think he is an unintelling fighter, but it is the opposite. At the time of fighting, it is very strategic, that differentiates it. He does not spend energy in unnecessary movements, all coldly calculated. He chooses his actions very well, he does nothing to do, he does it effectively», Describes Bahamondes. Finally, in terms of the possibility of measuring another Spaniard who fights in the light, Joel Álvarez, the Chilean is excited. “A fight against Joel Álvarez would be very colorful for people,” he concludes.