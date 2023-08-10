Ignacio Ambriz is a respected coach in Mexico. The strategist is a hard-working guy, who has been on the bench for many years and who always has the desire to help his teams reach the goal through good football. It was for this reason that Toluca opted for his project, which already led them to a final of the MX League, in which they were crushed throughout the series by the Pachuca de Almada team.
With everything and this and beyond the fact that his team plays good football on the field, patience also has a limit and the Toluca management is about to reach its limit. The investment in signings since Nacho took over the team has not been less, many millions of dollars, and despite this the showcases do not have new championships. Now, the elimination in the Leagues Cup has been a hard blow to the ego of the people of the red devils, so much so that it would have put an ultimatum on the coach’s table.
Sources point out that the club has made it clear to Ambriz that if the team does not lift the Liga MX title in December this semester, he will be fired from his position as coach of the squad. They have been given all the desired weapons, they have been sold to all the players with whom the coach has not had a good relationship and neither locally nor internationally, achievements are coming. Ignacio is aware and would agree with the club’s position.
#Ignacio #Ambríz #Title #dismissal #Toluca
