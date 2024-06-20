Chivas and José Juan Macías are in the middle of a battle to define the future of the Mexican striker, the player has had a complete agreement for weeks to join the Santos team on loan for at least six months and in fact, the clubs also They have a total agreement, however, it will not become valid until the forward signs the renewal with the flock and assures the Verde Valle team that he will not leave as a free agent.
Days ago, the forward publicly expressed his desire to leave Chivas in case the club cannot guarantee him the minutes he wants, and now, it has been Ignacio Ambríz who has had no filter to make public his desire to join the team. man of the herd within his squad this summer: “I hope to recover ‘JJ’ Macías, who has a goal and we hope to recover him for the sake of him, Santos and of course the Mexican National Team.”
The entire movement is dependent on the player being able to reach an agreement with Chivas for his departure, at this point it gives the impression that it is the team of the herd that has the most options to lose, because if he does not give him a way out, he will be left without play but receiving one hundred percent salary, if he is given the loan, he will leave the remaining six months of his contract, but it will be Santos who covers almost all of José Juan’s salary. Maybe it is time for Guadalajara to give in and get rid of a long-standing problem.
