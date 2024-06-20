We just got the information that there is pressure on Chivas from the environment and hours later Nachito Ambriz comes to confirm it.

All the pressure on Chivas, if he renews he will go to Santos.

And if not, he goes free and Santos will look for him.

I don’t see a positive side for Chivas… https://t.co/0rqpoFQN5g

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) June 20, 2024