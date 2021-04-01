Unidos Podemos has launched its electoral campaign this Thursday for the elections of the Community of Madrid, which will be held on May 4. With Pablo Iglesias as the main claim, after his unexpected decision to leave the Government to contest the game with the leader of the PP Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the party trusts the success of its strategy to a high participation in the polls and to avoid the friendly fire with the other two leftist formations: PSOE and Más Madrid.

It is precisely on these two axes that the speech of Iglesias has pivoted, who has asked his followers that “we do not launch ourselves with the other leftist candidates.” The former vice president of the Government, who has been backed by all the ministers of United We Can and by the new third vice president, Yolanda Díaz, has accused the PP and Vox of “arrogance” and describes the campaign as “difficult”.

The lists of the purple party to the Community are made up of people from different areas and social groups. In second place will be attended by Isa Serra, also a spokesman for the party, and who was convicted of the disturbances derived from an eviction – “a set-up,” Iglesias has described it. The third place goes to Vanessa Lillo, deputy of the United Left in the regional Assembly; the fourth for Alejandra Jacinto, a lawyer specializing in housing; and the fifth for Agustín Moreno, a historical union member of CC OO and a member of the Green Tide.

The former Chief of Defense Staff (Jemad) Julio Rodríguez is ranked 11th, the until now autonomous parliamentarian Jacinto Morano is 12th and his partner in the parliamentary group Paloma García follows with 13. The political scientist Lilith Verstrynge appears next (14) on the ballot, followed by Izquierda Unida member Fernando Jiménez.