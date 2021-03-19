Five days after announcing his unexpected decision to leave the Government to challenge Isabel Díaz Ayuso for the elections of the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias still maintains the pulse with the socialist wing of the coalition for the future housing law, specifically for the differences between the two parties due to the regulation of the price of rents. «This reform is going to go ahead because it is a government agreement signed in public by Pedro Sánchez and myself. Although some say that housing is a market good, the Constitution says otherwise, “he said in an interview on TVE this Friday, in which he also predicted” a lot of tension “in the coming weeks on account of the differences in the text.

Iglesias has charged against the proposal of the Minister of Transport, the socialist José Luis Ábalos, to give tax incentives to owners who rent their properties. “Tax incentives mean that with money from the citizens we pay the large landowners, that is teasing the people. The PSOE cannot allow itself to take out a housing law like this, with the support of the PP, ”he stated. Precisely this issue has strained the relationship between PSOE and United We Can throughout the week, speculating on the breakdown of the coalition pact.

However, the future candidate for the Community of Madrid has downplayed this and assures that Pedro Sánchez and he maintain “a good relationship.” “We know each other and we respect each other, I know that we would never have been the first choice of the socialist party, but we both had no choice but to agree,” he assured.

Turn the board



As for the regional elections, which will finally be held on May 4 after the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) authorized them, Iglesias’ decision has meant a change in the game board. The purple leader does not give up the elections despite the fact that the latest polls place the Popular Party as the first force, with a possible pact with Vox to ensure the governability of the region. «I go out to win. You have to be very careful with the polls because the scenario has completely changed. There is a lot of campaign left and we have to debate, we are going to go to the neighborhoods and towns, ”he said.