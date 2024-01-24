The estrangement between Pablo Iglesias and Juan Carlos Monedero, co-founders of Podemos, had been evident for months. The former vice president of the Government has now gone one step further and made the divorce official by suspending the broadcast of the political scientist's program on Canal Red, the television that he directs. In his reflections on networks and media, Monedero had been formulating a critical stance for some time with the strategic line of the former general secretary of the party, whom in December he openly contradicted for having defended that Podemos not run in the autonomous elections of Galicia next February 18 and instead, support the BNG. He only ten days ago, furthermore, in a interview in The worldeitherwho until last September was president of the Republic and Democracy Institute, an organization linked to training, made clear criticism: “Canal Red has to de-podemize itself and Podemos has to de-channelize itself.”

“Dear disobedients: this week it stopped broadcasting on the border on Canal Red. Those responsible for the channel want to reinforce their ideological line and it is evident that my disobedient Lennon glasses blur that objective. Pablo and I have talked about achievements, friendship, disagreements. And ready. It is not easy to fight from the left that is annoying,” he explained in a long message on Monedero social networks in which he attributes his departure directly to a decision by the network. “No one can deny the siege of Podemos and Canal Red's will to close ranks in the face of the siege is evident. I don't think it's the most effective, but I understand. The field of struggle is vast, I remain convinced of unity—without naivety—and we will meet, like the rebels, on one of the paths. The enemies are in other places,” he defends, distancing himself from the position adopted by television.

The co-founder of Podemos, who very soon withdrew from any position in the party's leadership although he has functioned until recently as a kind of informal advisor to its hard core, leaves several messages in his farewell: “I have always thought that the maximum expression of intelligence is goodness and I have felt sorry for those who confuse generosity with weakness or lack of enlightenment. The fight for a more decent world must be marked, precisely, by generosity,” explains Monedero. “Just a few days I was a candidate for mayor in Madrid, but I understood that my most appropriate space was reflection. My statements—far from the ambitions that have bothered me so much on the part of some of those with whom we started this fight—have had to do with tactics or strategy, not with personal plans. Not taking advantage gives away this privilege. And whoever does not dare to disagree should dedicate themselves to something else,” he claims.

“Today, and beyond disagreements, I want to prioritize friendship with someone whom I have known since his student days, whom I admire and whom I love. Friendship, like kindness and generosity, has these things. 'Que tinguem sort' [”que tengamos suerte”, en catalán], which Lluis Llach sang. I wish Pablo and Canal Red, with whom I have collaborated with everything in my power since long before it started, the best of winds,” Monedero concedes before attacking the “Spanish media panorama,” the “corrupt journalists and the police sewers.” “Tough times are coming all over the planet and we have to keep rowing. Without fear and with memory,” Monedero warns towards the end of a message to which Iglesias was quick to react: “Thank you for everything, friend. We will meet, like so many other times.”

In recent years, Monedero – who refers to the published text when asked by this newspaper – has never hidden when it comes to giving his opinion on certain decisions of the former Podemos leader. The university professor disagreed when he chose Yolanda Díaz as his successor at the head of the political space and has also harshly criticized the vice president's strategy with the party all this time. The break with him, in any case, is one more example of the crisis that Podemos is going through, which in recent months has been emptied of its cadres, many of whom have ended up in Sumar.

The suspension of On the Border It comes just a few days after Sergio Gregori, the driver of The Board, the channel's morning news program, was relieved of his position. “At Canal Red we have always made it clear that we want to work rigorously but we are not neutral and we have an editorial line that will be liked more or less, but which is ours. We are delighted that there are diverse voices that come here and to give a voice to those who almost never have a voice in the media, but at this point we are not going to accept an attack on what Canal Red represents or on the colleagues who, with great effort, and a lot of militancy push this project forward,” said the new presenter, Laura Arroyo, this week when she succeeded him.