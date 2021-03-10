Despite the discrepancies between the PSOE and United We Can regarding the future housing law, the second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, has assured this Wednesday in Congress that he trusts that the text will be approved this month and that it will include the regulation of the price of rents.

This point, despite being included in the coalition agreement and having been agreed between both government partners during the Budget negotiations, is the main point of friction between the two formations. Iglesias has also indicated that his Vice Presidency is a “co-proponent” of this law, according to this agreement, and has defended the regulation of rental income “has proven to be an effective measure” in other countries, such as Germany, France, or Italy. but also in Barcelona.

“They say that rent regulation is useless to lower prices. It is false ”, he pointed out, assuring that prices fell more in areas declared as ‘stressed’ and, therefore, with intervened prices.

He has also defended that this regulation has not caused a decrease in contracts, since, he stressed, in the last year the number of contracts has increased in the face of the fall in non-regulated areas. “Faced with his lies at the service of the real estate employers, data, data, data,” stressed the second vice president.