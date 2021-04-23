The atmosphere of the electoral campaign in Madrid is increasingly tense. This morning, all the presidential candidates, except Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), met again to debate, this time at the Ser string. However, the act has ended abruptly and early after several politicians left him. The first to do so was the leader of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias. Later, the PSOE candidates, Angel Gabilondo, and More Madrid, Monica Garcia, have followed in his footsteps and have refused to debate with the head of the Vox list, Rocío Monasterio, for his “intolerance.”

The ‘war’ has started before the electoral debate

It all started this morning, when the Monastery questioned the veracity of the threatening letters with bullet cartridges received by Iglesias, Fernando Grande Marlaska, Minister of the Interior, and María Gámez, General Director of the Civil Guard. “We Spaniards no longer believe anything about the GovernmentWe have been misled since the beginning of the pandemic over and over again, deception after deception, we are tired of being systematically misled. I don’t believe in Pablo Iglesias, every time we see something he says we question him, he has deceived us “, has stated during an interview on RNE.

These words did not sit well with the politician of the purple formation. In fact, before the debate Iglesias has already refused to pose in the initial photo because the Monastery is present. “This is very serious and a in crescendo. The tolerance and impunity that there has been with these types of threats have made them go further ”, he lamented in his first turn to speak, before threatening to leave the debate if Monastery did not apologize: “If he does not retract and you (the SER) allow him to continue in this debate, we will abandon.”

And when Angels Barceló, the moderator, gave the Vox leader her turn, she did not hesitate to answer her rival: “We condemn all kinds of violence Y I encourage you to go to a police station to report these threats. I I wish Iglesias had condemned the violence we suffer in Vallecas”. Later, he encouraged Iglesias to leave: “What I said is that we no longer believe anything about this government. If you are so brave get up and go, what It is what many Spaniards want”.

Finally, Pablo Iglesias got up ready to leave the studio. “I think you are making a mistake whitewashing things that go against democracy. We are not going to debate with the extreme right ”. Barceló immediately approached him to prevent him from leaving, but he couldn’t. A decision with which Monasterio has been very satisfied, despite criticism from Gabilondo and García: “We have kicked Pablo Iglesias out of SER and we will kick him out of politics”, has assured. “Not only are you bad people, but you are alsos you an aberration. Are the polls going so bad for you, Mrs. Monastery, that you have to put on this little act? The More Madrid candidate has reproached him.

PSOE and More Madrid have refused to debate with Vox

Without churches, the candidates have spoken about their proposals in the areas of health, education and finance for more than half an hour, but soon the discussion has returned. “Do not make antipolitical speeches, because they are incipient nests of dictatorship”, Gabilondo has told Monasterio. To which this has responded: “Dictatorship is what workers suffer when their payroll is cut in half by their taxes, which are not invested in health education, but 62 million will be paid from the budget of the Community of Madrid in promotion of Ministries ”. For her part, Mónica García has continued to call the Vox candidate “Anti-democrat who doesn’t like politics”.

Finally, after a small pause that has been made, the candidates of the PSOE and Más Madrid have decided to leave as well. Both have refused to continue debating with Monastery. “Me I had stayed out of respect for democracy, but you cannot consent to this non-recognition and I am leaving. He hoped that Mr. Iglesias would return, but he has not. We cannot allow the threat of hatred, ”Gabilondo assured. “I won’t spend another minute with you in a studio or anywhere (to Rocío Monasterio). East it could have been a nice and illustrative debate. I ask not to continue with this debate. Can’t debate when someone is yelling at you”, Said, for her part, Mónica García.

Edmundo Bal, leader of Ciudadanos, was the only one who asked to continue with the debate: “I ask you, Ángel and Mónica, not to go away, don’t play the game… We do not address Mrs. Monastery, we address the citizens”. But Barceló has decided to end the conversation: “We Democrats are many more throughout the country, and Democrats are going to decide what happens in every electionThis is about democracy, and we have been very successful in achieving it ”. Meanwhile, Monastery has denounced her for not letting him conclude with an intervention: “You don’t want to debate! They won’t let me close. This is a dictatorship, the dictatorship of the SER ”.

The controversy has continued on social networks

After leaving the electoral debate of Cadena Ser, the United We Can candidate has declared to journalists that he cannot be in a debate “with whoever questions the veracity of terrorist death threats”. Thus, he has urged Friday to stop at the polls “the climate of impunity” with which, from his point of view, Vox acts and that allows “every day” to take another step: “Today are bullets, tomorrow what will it be?”.

For her part, Rocío Monasterio has published a tweet in which she rejoiced that she was responsible for Iglesias leaving the study: “We started the campaign doing what we promised for the legislature: kicking out Pablo Iglesias”. Same message that your party’s account has published.