“The Government, like the State, is not only administration, it is also a terrain of ideological tension and confrontation of interests. That is normal in democratic terms. What is not normal is the increasingly obvious ‘new suit of the emperor’ that some continue to affirm ”, pointed out the leader of Podemos on Twitter in reference to the children’s fable, also known as ‘the naked king’.

A comment that comes after PSOE and Unidas Podemos, coalition partners, faced even more yesterday on account of the Trans law, with crossed accusations of leaks and blockade.

The Ministry of Equality led by Irene Montero accused the Socialists of blocking the approval of the draft. For his part, Moncloa replied by blaming the ‘morados’ for altering the normal processing of the rule with ‘leaks’ of texts that only reflect the ‘aspirations’ of their training, and setting ‘deadlines’ unilaterally.

The department that directs the ‘number two’ of Podemos had the intention of taking the draft of the Trans law together with that of the LGTBI Law to the Council of Ministers on February 23, in order to comply with the commitment they had set to start to process the norm in the month of February.

However, Equality sources have denounced that the Commission of Undersecretaries headed by the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, and which is in charge of deciding which initiatives are ready to go to the Council, has already ruled out this option.

Other discrepancies



On the other hand, various ministers of the PSOE distanced themselves last week from Iglesias’ statements when he questioned situations that prevent people from speaking in Spain of full democratic normality. The vice president said in an interview that the “so aggressive” reaction from various sectors, including the PSOE, showed that he was telling the truth.

PSOE and United We Can have had several clashes and episodes of tension such as the new Housing Law, negotiated by both parties, the extension of the anti-eviction decree until the end of the state of alarm or their vision of the monarchy after the departure of the king emeritus Juan Carlos I.

Also today the minority partner will register a series of amendments to correct deficiencies in the deployment of the Minimum Vital Income, understanding that the department headed by José Luis Escrivá does not respond to his proposals.