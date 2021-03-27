Pablo Iglesias explained today to the State Citizen Council of Podemos his decision to leave the Government of the nation to run as a candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid and he has done so denying any disappointment or regret for his decision to be part of the Council of Ministers of Pedro Sánchez. The still second vice president has assured that the coalition “has inaugurated a new political culture that has come to stay” and has claimed its role as a determining factor so that “some things do change.”

“This Government could have done it better and faster, but in the same way, I consider that the work carried out is part of a paradigm shift ambitious enough to conclude that the clear effort has been worth it,” he argued during an intervention that has served to open the meeting and in which he has listed one by one several of the achievements that his training considers his own.

Iglesias has thus put on the table the limitation of the advertising of the betting houses “that so many lives are ruining” or the implementation of the Minimum Vital Income, which he has promised to improve (“they will say again that it cannot be improved and of course it can, we are going to fight it; not all of us represent the same in the Government, “he argued). It has also welcomed the reversal of the dependency cuts; It has alleged that its training has shown that evictions and cuts of supplies to the most vulnerable could be stopped and it has attributed the credit that there will be direct aid of 7,000 million euros for SMEs and the self-employed, from the revaluation of pensions non-remunerative at double the CPI and the reduction in university fees and the increase in scholarships.

The leader of Podemos has assured that he feels very “proud” of the work achieved and has thus replied to those who see in his retirement the recognition of a failure. “In politics,” he argued, “you have to be able to understand when it is time to give way to other leaderships and in this time the leadership of women such as Irene Montero, Ione Belarra and Yolanda Díaz, whom everyone recognizes as the best Minister of Labor this country has had and recognizes that she may be the first president of the Government.

Iglesias has remarked, in fact, that he is so convinced that his strategy at the national level has been successful that he will now seek to reissue it in the Community of Madrid, which he has referred to as the “last bastion of the corrupt right” and the a place where “the powers have been entrenched to combat the changes that are taking place in Spain.” “Our commitment to understanding between progressive forces at the state level has proven enormously useful when it comes to safeguarding and expanding the rights of the social majorities in our country – he insisted – that is why I think it must have its correlation in this community.”