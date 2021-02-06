Pablo Iglesias entered this Saturday fully into the campaign of the Catalans defending the role of United We Can in the Executive and demanding that the PSOE “loyalty” to the government agreement that made the coalition possible. The purple leader acknowledged that he was “leaving his skin” to fulfill the roadmap drawn up in the face of certain resistance from the socialists. “Reality shows that defending what everyone accepted on paper when putting it into practice is more difficult,” he said at a ceremony in Barcelona together with the candidate from Catalunya en Comú, Jèssica Albiach.

The vice president valued the policies deployed by the coalition government and exhibited the social advances of this last year, such as the deployment of the ERTE, the Minimum Vital Income, the increase in the Interprofessional Minimum Wage or the prohibition of evictions without a housing alternative . “You do not know what it cost to raise the minimum wage to 950 euros and that this increase was not only in the end a line on a piece of paper from the program,” he remarked.

In his speech, Iglesias highlighted the distances with the PSOE in matters such as the housing law, the ‘trans law’ or the reform of the pension system and avoided referring to Salvador Illa, beyond insinuating that he is the candidate of “the arms power media ”. He also made no mention of the independence leaders jailed for October 1.

The leader of Podemos claimed that Albiach is the only candidate who has been willing to reach agreements with other forces and warned rival formations that “the single-party governments are over.”

Message to Calvo



Iglesias took advantage of the event to reply to Carmen Calvo that “gender identity and sexual orientation” are not “whims” and has warned that “it is not right to tell trans people that they are a kind of choice.” “No one,” he insisted, “chooses to suffer or to have it difficult for them.”

The Catalan brand of Podemos faces the next elections with the fear that the debacle of the Galician and Basque regions of July will be repeated. Catalonia is one of the few fiefdoms that still resists. It was in this community where six years ago it became the most voted formation in the generals. However, the political situation since then has changed a lot. Podemos wants to replicate there the formula of the “progressive and plurinational bloc” of Congress.