The second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, on Tuesday avoided rectifying the controversy created as a result of his comparison between the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont and the Republican exiles of the Franco regime. “Of course the historical contexts are different, but I am not going to join the criminalization of independence, neither Basque nor Catalan,” he answered questions from journalists.

Last Sunday, in an interview on the program Saved, from La Sexta, the leader of Podemos compared Carles Puigdemont (tried in absentia and fled from justice for more than three years) with the thousands of Republican exiles during the Franco regime. His words generated a wave of criticism from all parties, including the PSOE, his government partner.

During the interview, the second vice president was trying to differentiate the escape from the expresident of the Generalitat “for his political ideas” of the departure of Juan Carlos I from Spain “for allegedly having stolen money” when Fernando González, Gonzo, the presenter, asked him: Do you really consider Puigdemont an exile, as many republicans were exiled during the Franco dictatorship? Can you compare them? “Well, I say it clearly, I think so,” Iglesias replied.

The reactions against are still happening this Wednesday. The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, has made it clear that “the situation of Carles Puigdemont is not comparable to that of the exiles of the Republic”, in an interview on TV3. Also the president of Congress, Meritxell Batet, has distanced herself from her partner in government. ”Many times the comparisons are not good and lead us to conclusions, to say the least, questionable. Puigdemont has fled justice and violated the rule of law. Comparing his situation with the republican exile, what he does is trivialize part of our history, a dictatorial regime and the suffering of millions of Spaniards ”, he said.