Pablo Iglesias, former vice president of the Government and former secretary general of Podemos, and his former advisor Dina Bousselham have requested up to four years in prison for the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo and the journalists Alberto Pozas and Luis Rendueles for their alleged involvement in the baptized Dina case. Iglesias and Bousselham, portrayed as victims in this derivative of the Villarejo casepresented this Thursday their indictments against the three defendants for this part of the investigations, opened to find out how the content of the advisor’s mobile phone (whose theft she reported at the end of 2015) ended up in the hands of the National Police agent and later published in various media.

This movement occurs after, at the beginning of October, the Criminal Chamber of the National Court confirmed that Villarejo, Pozas and Rendueles had to sit in the dock, accused of discovery and revelation of secrets – the retired commissioner is also attributed a crime of omission to prosecute crimes. The penalties requested by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office are still pending.

In their accusation documents, to which EL PAÍS has had access, Iglesias and Bousselham put a similar story on the table. In November 2015, a few days after he resigned his membership as an MEP, his advisor was in a shopping center with his partner, Ricardo de Sa Ferreira. According to what they say, someone stole a coat in which, among other objects, they kept her cell phone. Subsequently, starting in mid-2016, several media outlets began publishing some of the material stored on the phone. And, after Villarejo’s arrest at the end of 2017, the Police Internal Affairs Unit found in the possession of the corrupt agent a hard drive and two pendrives with copies of the mobile content.

“The aforementioned private, personal and intimate information of Dina clearly came from an illegal act: the theft of her mobile terminal. And it did not consist of a few screenshots, but of the entire contents of the phone, with files and photographs (more than 3,000) from more than five years ago,” details the document signed by Iglesias’ lawyer, Raúl Maíllo. According to Villarejo, this material was given to him by Pozas and Rendueles, then journalists from the defunct magazine Interview, which they told the judge that arrived anonymously to the newsroom. During the investigation, the reporters stated that the commissioner contacted them and “required” a copy, which they handed over when they understood that the request “came from a senior police officer” and they assumed that “the use that would be given to it would be a legitimate police force.” Interview He did not publish any of the mobile content, but he did publish other media, such as the web Okdiario.

The victims point out that, however, “the existence of a police investigation, under which such information was requested, has not been proven”: “There is no official request for Alberto Pozas and Luis Rendueles. Neither police nor judicial, nor is there any delivery with record diligence.” Furthermore, Iglesias’ defense points out that the investigations have shown that there are indications that Villarejo directed a “criminal organization”, which received orders from different “persons”, “entities” and “political parties” to carry out “acts of espionage and campaigns.” of partisan discredit.”

“In this case, the theft of the mobile terminal and the circulation of its content had the clear objective of harming Iglesias and Podemos, publishing the content of his personal conversations, as well as documentation relating to the party of which he was general secretary, using to do so from the media and counting on a large network of professionals with whom he met regularly,” continues the indictment of the former vice president of the Government, which considers the participation of the “media leg” in the plot to be key: “Necessary to carry out, on an indirect basis, information poisoning campaigns.”

According to its indictment, Iglesias’ defense requests four years in prison for Villarejo for discovery and revelation of secrets, and one year of special disqualification for the commissioner for omission of the duty to prosecute crimes. In turn, he demands three years in prison for Pozas and Rendueles for discovery and revelation of secrets. And, finally, he proposes that he be compensated with 1,000 euros for “moral damages for the damage, inconvenience and suffering caused.”

For their part, Bousselham’s lawyers (Gorka Vellé and Marta Flor Núñez) ask for four years in prison for Villarejo for discovery and revelation of secrets, and two years of disqualification for omission of the duty to prosecute crimes. The defense of the former advisor also requests four years in prison for Pozas and Rendueles for discovery and revelation of secrets. In addition, she demands that she be compensated with 6,000 euros “for moral damages for the damages, inconvenience and suffering caused in her condition as an injured party.”

