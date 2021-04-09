The current secretary general of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, has valued this Friday that “he should not” appear to revalidate his position at the next party congress because he has already done so “three times.” The former second vice president of the Government believes that the time has come for “there is a renewal” and new blood. “We have a system that determines that the positions have to be renewed and I think that, when it comes time, because we held the last congress a year ago, we will have to work on a renewal of the equipment,” he assured in an interview on TVE.

The also candidate for the regional elections in Madrid has confirmed that he has requested the compensation to which he is entitled for having been second vice president and minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030. As advanced by ‘Maldita.es’ he is entitled to a compensation of 5,316.42 euros per month, 80% of the salary you have received so far, for a maximum of fifteen months, which is the time you have held your position. “It is the income that corresponds to me,” he assured.

An assignment to which the purple leader must renounce in the case of collecting his act as an autonomous deputy in the Madrid Assembly, since it is an indemnity incompatible with another salary, whether public or private.