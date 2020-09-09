Highlights: An eight-month-old kitten went missing from an aircraft coming from Bangalore to Delhi

The airport staff, security personnel and cargo staff of Air India were quite upset for five days

Wildlife team found kittens inside Indira Gandhi International Airport complex

new Delhi

The eight-month-old kitten ‘Nala’, which was missing while flying from Bengaluru to Delhi (Delhi to Delhi), was finally discovered. It was one of two domesticated cats that had gone missing at the airport in the past two weeks. For five days, the airport staff, security personnel and Air India cargo staff were very upset. The cat went missing from the cargo compartment of the plane. After this, on the demand of the Airport Authority, the Wildlife team found the kittens from inside the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport complex.

According to the TOI report, the first incident of cats disappearance occurred on August 25, when Jasleen Sandhu was traveling from Delhi to Mumbai with three kittens. The second case came to light on September 1 when Aastha Shah was traveling from Bengaluru to Delhi with her two cats. After four days of research, Aastha Shah got a chance to meet her Nala (the name of a kitten) again. An official said that when the plane landed in Delhi, the passenger was told that one of the cats’ carriers was missing. An official said the remaining cargo compartments in the cargo compartment of the aircraft were undone.

Wildlife team discovered

The wildlife team, called to locate the missing cats, said they kept the cat food at several locations at the airport. The cat was successful after four days of tracking every whereabouts. Told that the kitten was quite scared and hid in the cargo hold area. An NGO official said it took several hours to get the kittens out. However, we passed it on to its owner.

My cats are my family: Aastha Shah

On the other hand, Aastha Shah said, ‘My cats are my family and I will unite the earth and the sky for their protection’. He said, ‘The busiest airport thought of his lost pet. The last few days have been very tense, but I have received a lot of support from the community of animal lovers, the Wildlife team, Air India employees, airport officials and the teams of DIAL. This incident showed me that compassion never dies and people will still meet from miles away to help a desperate stranger. ‘

Sandhu’s missing cat is not known

The disappearance of ‘Nala’ attracted the attention of many animal loving communities and NGOs, who gave their support to Aastha Shah. Meanwhile, Sandhu is yet to receive any good news about her missing pet. The airline says they are looking for it, but it’s been about two weeks now. Sandhu tells TOI that he is not sure that he will ever see his cat again. We are still not sure whether she went missing in Delhi or Mumbai.