L'IGF 2024 (Independent Game Festival) has revealed the names of the finalists who will compete for the prizes in its various categories. It is the most famous and important festival dedicated to the global independent scene, part of the Game Developer Conference in San Francisco.

Among the selected games we are pleased to see the presence of the Italian video game Mediterranea Inferno by Lorenzo Redaelli/EYEGUYS / Santa Ragione, nominated in three categories: Nuovo Award, Excellence in Narrative and Seumas McNally Grand Prize, the most prestigious prize. As always, there are games not yet published, such as Phonopolis by Amanita Design, which the jurors were able to evaluate in preview.