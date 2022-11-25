The national photographic award of Igers Italia reaches its tenth edition. The award known and awaited by many allows amateur photographers to test themselves, with the various categories proposed by the famous Instagram community. From the black and white category, to the inevitable Travel category, many members who wanted to give their best shots among which the winners by category will be chosen, and the overall winner of the 2022 award.

The judges are made up of photographers, content creators, institutional offices and digital communication operators. And in this 2022 edition, Michaela Miluzzi, Communication Manager & Social Media Manager of the Adnkronos Group will also sit on the jury commission. In fact, thanks to the editorial partnership coordinated by Michaela Miluzzi, Igers Italia had the pleasure of proposing the opening of a new exceptional category, to pay homage to the presence of Adnkronos in the competition. Thus the “Photojournalism” competition category was born to test the “capture of the moment” skills of the many aspiring winners.

The category was born with the idea of ​​knowing how to keep up with the times and putting yourself in the shoes of insiders, of Adnkronos and others, who work daily news and information to be transmitted to the general public, sometimes even just through images that know how and they must contain a thousand words and news.

This is the description of the new category proposed for the Igers 2022 photographic award: “Things happen, which become facts and which in turn are made news. We decided to introduce this new category to have an insight into Italy with the events that took place this year through the photos of those who documented those important moments”. The awards ceremony of the event, again this year sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, will take place on 2 December, at 18.00, at the Campidoglio.