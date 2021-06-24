LONDON (Reuters) – The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for global corn production in the 2021/22 harvest, mainly due to an improvement in prospects for the second producer, China .

In its monthly update, the intergovernmental body raised its forecast for global corn production by 7 million tons, to a record 1.201 billion tons.

He raised China’s 2021/22 corn crop forecast from 267.3 million to 272.8 million tons.

The IGC reduced its forecast for the 2021/22 global wheat crop by 1 million tons, to a record still at 789 million tons.

The report noted, however, that despite record corn and wheat crops, there would be only a marginal increase in global grain stocks in 2021/22.

“With food, feed and industrial uses forecast at record highs, only a slight increase in stocks is forecast, leading to a drop in the proportion of stocks for grain use to an eight-year low of 26%,” said the IGC.

The agency maintained the soybean production forecast for 2021/22 at a record 383 million tons.

(By Nigel Hunt)

