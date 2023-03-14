The former producer of castlevania, Koji Igarashi, oversaw what many fans considered the “golden era” of the series; he worked as an assistant director, programmer and scenario writer on Symphony of the Night before taking on a more significant role throughout the franchise.

under the supervision of igarashigames would be created like Aria of Sorrow and Portrait of Ruintitles that assumed the style metroidvania of SotN. After the interesting but ultimately divisive Castlevania: Harmony of Despair in 2010, Konami rebooted the series castlevaniawith the Spanish studio MercurySteam producing the successful Lords of Shadow.

A year later, Igarashi was transferred to Konami’s “social” division, and the company would focus much of its energy on creating games for smartphones. Igarashi said at the time that his skills were not in this particular area, and he left Konami in 2014 to form artplay and work in the franchise bloodstainedwhich many people see as the true successor to the titles metroidvania from Igarashi.

Recently, igarashi talked about his reasons for leaving Konami during the Monaco International Anime and Gaming Conferences 2023 (MAGIC 2023)where he spoke with the creator of final fantasy, hironobu sakaguchi.

Here he explained, when he realized that Konami’s change of focus would mean no more games of castlevania as SotNdecided it was time to say a change of scenery.

“In my case, (at Konami) I was no longer able to make the type of game that I knew the fans were waiting for. Mobile games were gaining popularity in Japan. As a company, I think it was the right decision to change the focus. However, as a result, it was no longer possible for me to make the same kind of games. That’s when I heard the voice of a demon inside of me telling me to give up. I think, to a greater or lesser extent, the direction of the companies and what the developers wanted to do started to diverge.”

Igarashi joked that he was involved in one of the games that made the genre so popular. metroidvania:

“I would like to start by telling everyone to please clear my court. But seriously speaking, I think it’s natural that the works are inspired by each other. As far as games within the genre, I try to play the good ones. More than me, the director (of bloodstained) investigate these games to see what they do well and learn from their mistakes at the same time. In that sense, I guess I should call [otros desarrolladores de metroidvanias] our friends. We all learn from each other in hopes of creating better games.”

Since leaving Konami, Igarashi has worked on three games in the series. bloodstained (Curse of the Moon, Ritual of the Night and Curse of the Moon 2), as well as in the title RTS Revolve8: Episodic Dueling.

The titles of castlevania that Konami has produced without Igarashi have had mixed reception; Meanwhile he Lords of Shadow original was both critically and commercially successful, the second game was less successful, and the spin-off of 3DS Mirror of Fate it remains a divisive title among fans.

Via: Time Extension

Editor’s note: Igarashi is one of the legends of Konami’s heyday, however, everything changes and the developer has managed to find personal success on his own.