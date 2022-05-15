The Polish Iga Swiatek overwhelmed the Tunisian Ons Jabeur in two sets this Sunday in the final of the WTA 1,000 in Rome, 6-2 and 6-2, which accredits her as champion of the Italian tournament for the second consecutive year. Swiatek maintains her reign in Rome.

Swiatek’s domain

Iga Swiatek and her victory at Roland Garros (2020).

The world number 1 completed her brilliant time in the Italian capital with a final in which she was also far superior to her rival, the brand-new champion of the Madrid Open, whom she despaired of with her precise and powerful shots to win her fifth WTA 1,000.

The first Polish tennis player in history to win a ‘Grand Slam’, Roland Garros in 2020, did not drop a single set on her way to the Foro Italico final. And he didn’t do it against the Tunisian either. Jabeur reached the final in good dynamics after winning in Madrid.

In Rome she suffered against the Greek Maria Sakkari and the Russian Daria Kasatkina to be in her second consecutive WTA 1,000 final, but reinforced for having been able to recover in both matches. However, in the final she ran into the favorite and current champion, so the comeback was not possible against the Polish wall.

Swiatek started very strong in the first round, as usual. He broke Jabeur’s first serve and quickly took a 3-0 lead, then put the match back on track with another break to make it 6-2 in the first set. Surely in the heads of both tennis players, Jabeur’s path to the final was present. The Tunisian had reason to believe in the comeback after the harvest against Sakkari and to turn the tie around with Kasatkina when the Russian enjoyed a match point. But Swiatek did not allow the third feat of the African in Rome. She was defending her 2021 title and chased away doubt with two breaks on the number 7 ranked to go 4-0. She right hand to right hand, she was moving her rival around the track, who tried to counteract with not entirely precise left shots that the Polish saved. Jabeur did not throw in the towel and took out that claw he has to close the gap on the scoreboard with a break. She was about to give the surprise with another consecutive one, which would have meant 4-3 against her but with the service, but she wasted four break balls. She shouted the Pole when she took the game and made it 5-2 in favor, letting go of the anger and tension accumulated in the face of the resistance and the beginning of the comeback that her rival had begun. The game was on track, we just had to close it with one more game. The serve was Jabeur’s, but Swiatek snatched it away to seal the double 6-2 and drop to the ground to celebrate the title through tears before merging into a heartfelt hug with her opponent.

Swiatek’s victory marks her fifth WTA 1,000 in her career. At 21 years old, she is positioned as the reference of women’s tennis and as a candidate to lift Roland Garros, the first and only ‘Grand Slam’ that she has in her showcase.

EFE