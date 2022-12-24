In the year that Roger Federer and Serena Williams said goodbye, and young prodigy Carlos Alcaraz made his first bang, Iga Swiatek got tired of reigning.

The Polish tennis player rose this 2022 as the only dominator of the women’s circuit. After the sudden retirement of Australian Ashleigh Barty, who had been number one in the WTA ranking for 144 weeks, Swiatek appeared as her favorite heir. “I don’t think there is anyone better than Iga. She is fantastic, a great tennis player. The way she unleashes her energy all over the floor is unbelievable.” Barty would respond to who she believed in March would replace her at the top. And nine months later, the ranking proves him right, since Swiatek is at the zenith, with more than double points than the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who is second.

A dream 2022

Iga Swiatek and her victory at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek’s brilliant 2022 began with the record of the best winning streak in women’s tennis so far in the 21st century: 37 matches.

With her resounding titles at the WTA 1,000 in Doha, Indian Wells, the Miami Masters, the WTA 500 in Stuttgart, the Rome Masters and Roland Garros, Swiatek went 135 days without defeat. Then he won the US Open titles, his second grand slam of the year, and the WTA 500 in San Diego.

The eight trophies achieved made her break a nine-year barrier, as hers is the most titles a player has won in the same season since the 11 won by Serena Williams in 2013. Precisely, the figure of the ‘queen’, who withdrew in September, is a good reference to measure the success of Swiatek.

This year, the Pole managed to win 22 sets by a score of 6-0, the most seen since the 25 won by Williams in 2013. Her dominance was evident in the 48 straight-set wins she posted this year, the most from Serena.

Swiatek won 40 of his first 45 matches as world number one. To look for a better brand, you have to go to the year 2000, when the name of Serena reappears, who won 42 of her first games as leader of the ranking. And now, Iga ends the year with 11,085 points in the overall ranking, the most since the 13,615 scored by Serena Williams in 2013. The striking thing is that Serena has already hung up the racket, and Iga is just beginning to sparkle.



ANDRES FELIPE BALAGUERA SARMIENTO

SPORTS JOURNALIST EL TIEMPO

In networks: @balagueraaa

