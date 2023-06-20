Iga Swiatek said yes to play at home and prepare for the US Open

Although her next big challenge will be Wimbledon, starting on July 3, the number one in world tennis, the Polish Iga Swiatek, is already beginning to prepare for the US Open, in which she will defend the title she won last year.

Swiatek is already preparing its adaptation to the hard surface on which the US Open is played and that is why He has already confirmed his presence in the most important tournament in his country, the WTA 250 in Warsaw.

The Pole is the active player with the longest time at the head of the world ranking: she has been number one in the world for 64 weeks. In addition to her triumph at the US Open last year, she has three titles at Roland Garros, in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

The most recent, 10 days ago, was a huge challenge for Swiatek, who had to push herself to beat the Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Content: MADRID, 05/02/2021.- The Czech tennis player Karolina Muchova in her match against the Japanese Naomi Osaka at the Mutua Madrid Tennis Open played this Sunday at the Caja Mágica. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

“This was the Roland Garros that I felt the most pressure. Especially because of the injuries and not having so much time to train,” said Swiatek.

“Playing the tournament as the world number 1 is stressful, especially because of the constant questions you answer in the press conferences after each match. Sometimes it would be easier to play your tennis and nothing else, but you have to take care of these others things and it’s part of the job,” he added.

Australia and Wimbledon, pending accounts for Swiatek

Swiatek is missing two titles to complete the grand slam. At the Australian Open he reached the semifinals in 2022 and at Wimbledon, his best performance was a fourth round finish in 2021.

