In a match full of emotions, the Polish Iga Swiatek became two-time champion of the French Open. Both Swiatek and her rival, the Czech Karolina Muchova, reached the final beating Aryna Sabalenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia respectively. Although Muchova wanted to win her first Grand Slam and shake off a season of injuries that kept her away from the courts, Swiatek only had in mind to reaffirm her title in 2022 and remain in the top 1 of the WTA.

In the first set, Iga’s aggressiveness and forcefulness made the difference at Philippe Chatrier, the scene where the final was played.

A 6-2 result in her favour, showed why today she is the best tennis player in the world, against a Muchova, who had no reaction and was widely outclassed.

For the second, the recovery and draw of the Czech would come, who was down 0-3 and who started the comeback, to achieve something that no rival of Swiatek had been able to: win a set. Finally, set number 2 was 7-5 in favor of Karolina.

For the third and final set, the Czech’s emotional boost seemed to have an effect, leading 0-2, but the Pole quickly tied the series and took the lead.

Although more even and with errors on the side, the match was for either of the two, but the precision and experience of the titles ended up giving Iga Swiatek her second consecutive Roland Garros trophy and the third in her career, with a partial of 6-4.