Ein a few weeks, then it should start. In April, Roman Zitzelsberger wants to get on his bike in Stuttgart and cycle all the way to Greece, four weeks, 2,000 kilometers, just him, his bike and the route. He’s really looking forward to it, says Zitzelsberger. “It just has to be something that really slows down.” He wants to take two months off for the bike tour and a stay in Greece, the country that the Baden native calls his second home and where he has a holiday home. Zitzelsberger is 57 years old. The bike ride to the south is supposed to be something like the start of his new life.

Marcus Theurer Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

But now he is still in Stuttgart. It's the day after Ash Wednesday, a sunny, warm February morning in Feuerbach, a district in the north of Stuttgart. Here, in the IG Metall district administration in Baden-Württemberg, Zitzelsberger has an appointment with the FAS. What has been agreed upon is an open conversation about the past year, in which his life plans have completely changed. A year in which Zitzelsberger reached the limits of his own resilience. But also a year that he was “totally happy” about despite everything. He says that right at the beginning.

Until recently, Roman Zitzelsberger was one of the most influential trade unionists in Germany. As a long-time district manager of IG Metall in the southwest, he negotiated several pilot collective agreements that were adopted for the almost four million employees in the metal and electrical industries throughout Germany. As a representative of IG Metall, he sits on the supervisory boards of the Swabian DAX companies Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Truck as well as on the supervisory board of ZF Friedrichshafen.

Zitzelsberger, the battle-hardened collective bargaining negotiator, was on his way to the top in IG Metall. He was considered the crown prince and desired successor of the former IG Metall federal chairman Jörg Hofmann, who also comes from Baden-Württemberg. Zitzelsberger says he would have loved the top job. But in Christiane Benner, IG Metall's number two at the time, he had a strong competitor. At times, a dual leadership of Benner and Zitzelsberger was planned, a compromise solution born out of necessity that was not well received by the union.







He couldn't clear his head while on vacation

Then, in April 2023, Zitzelsberger suddenly declared his resignation for health reasons. He said at the time that his body suffered a “violent overload reaction”. The ground was pulled out from under his feet. This cleared the way for Benner. In October she was elected as the first woman to head IG Metall at the trade union conference in Frankfurt. Zitzelsberger, on the other hand, announced at the end of November that he would also be giving up his position as district manager in Baden-Württemberg. An abrupt exit after 35 years of IG Metall.

In an interview with the FAS, Zitzelsberger describes the day on which his life took a new direction. He's a wiry guy, square jawed. When he speaks, the soft Baden tongue of his homeland resonates. It was almost exactly a year ago, at the end of February 2023. Zitzelsberger had a week off and went on a skiing vacation to Switzerland with his partner. He had been through a very demanding time professionally, felt burnt out and wanted to relax. But he realized that he couldn't clear his head. “At no point did the wheel stop turning,” he says. “I didn't know that. I always managed to get myself down.”