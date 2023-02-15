Dhe German economy is very heavily dependent on China for import shares of up to 90 percent for important products such as laptops, mobile phones and medical products such as respiratory masks. This was the result of an analysis published by the Kiel economic research institute IfW on Wednesday. Overall, however, the dependency is significantly lower than classic trade statistics suggest. Only an extremely small part of German production depends on Chinese inputs. By far the largest part comes from German contributions.

But for individual raw materials and products, China dominates German supplies and cannot be replaced as a supplier in the short term. Therefore, a strategy for more diversification is urgently needed, explained study co-author Alexander Sandkamp.

The proportion of imports from China is 80 percent for laptops, 68 percent for mobile phones and 62 percent for computer parts such as sound and graphics cards. Some important rare earths and raw materials such as scandium or antimony are sourced by Germany at 85 percent or more from China. They are used for battery production and surface coatings. In the case of respiratory masks or painkillers, it is sometimes over 90 percent.

USA and France are more important

The IfW experts identified 221 products for which China and Taiwan together dominate German imports. Overall, however, China’s importance for the economy of the Federal Republic is surprisingly low. Only 0.6 percent of the direct input required for German production comes from there, less than from the USA and France. 1.4 percent of the services consumed in Germany came directly from China, and 2.7 percent including indirect connections.

According to the IfW, the figures are in contrast to current statistics, according to which China is the most important country of origin of all German imports with almost twelve percent. According to model calculations, decoupling the EU from China with a reduction in trade by 97 percent would reduce Germany’s economic output by one percent in the long term – once new supply structures are established.