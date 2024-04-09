The “Iftar” initiative, organized by First Abu Dhabi Bank, succeeded in distributing more than 55,000 meals to needy families in the United Arab Emirates during the holy month of Ramadan this year 2024, becoming one of the largest Ramadan Iftar campaigns organized by the bank, based on the commitment of the bank and its employees. And those responsible for it are moving forward in the footsteps of the late founding father, God Almighty willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who instilled in Emirati society, both citizens and residents, the highest meanings of giving and brotherhood, and extending a helping hand to people everywhere..

Marwa Al Rahma, Head of the Community Initiatives Department at First Abu Dhabi Bank, stated that the number of volunteers in the Iftar Initiative for the year 2024 reached 7,000 male and female volunteers from First Abu Dhabi Bank and from the community of various nationalities. They worked more than 14,000 volunteer hours during the blessed month of Ramadan, and they By distributing more than 55 thousand meals, the scope of the community campaign reached more than 200,000 beneficiaries in all emirates of the country..

4 initiatives

She added that the “Iftar” initiative comes within four social charitable initiatives organized by the bank during the holy month of Ramadan, in which employees, their family members and friends participate in cooperation with charitable organizations in various parts of the country, where volunteers allocate 120 minutes of their time daily during the holy month, to pack and distribute meals. For needy families registered in approved locations in various emirates of the country, including the Zayed Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works in Abu Dhabi, the Beit Al Khair Society in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the Al Ittihad Charitable Foundation in Ajman, the Sharjah Charitable Society in Sharjah, and the Umm Al Quwain Charitable Society in Umm Al Quwain..

In detail, Al Rahma explained that the “Iftar” initiative was carried out in close coordination and cooperation with the Zayed Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works in Abu Dhabi, the Beit Al Khair Society in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the Al Ittihad Charitable Foundation in Ajman, the Sharjah Charitable Society in Sharjah, and the Umm Al Quwain Charitable Society in Umm Al Quwain, with the aim of enhancing the values ​​of solidarity and giving, noting that the holy month of Ramadan in the UAE has become an annual station for launching humanitarian and charitable initiatives and campaigns that embody the culture of giving that is rooted in all sectors of the country and throughout its societal spectrum..

Values ​​of goodness and giving

She indicated that there is a noticeable increase in the number of meals provided by the initiative this year, compared to the last Ramadan in the year 2023. The initiative also witnessed a remarkable turnout of volunteers compared to last year, noting that this increase occurred whether in the numbers of “Iftar” meals or the numbers of Volunteers are not surprising to Emirati society, as charitable initiatives are considered among the favorite projects of philanthropists in the country, especially those that contribute to enhancing food security for the most needy groups, and ensuring this main requirement for them..

Al Rahma appreciated the existing cooperation with the initiative’s strategic partners from community, voluntary and charitable entities, which develops the spirit of community participation, stressing the bank’s intention to continue this charitable approach and develop the initiative in the coming years, pointing to First Abu Dhabi Bank’s continued interest in enhancing cooperation with various entities and individuals. Society and consolidating the concept of community partnership and positive values. She thanked the participants in making the Ramadan “Iftar” initiative a success, and for the support and efforts they provided that contributed to the bank achieving its humanitarian and charitable initiatives in delivering food to the beneficiaries, emphasizing its solidarity with them..

Constructive and positive contributions

The head of the Community Initiatives Department at First Abu Dhabi Bank said: “The blessed month of Ramadan is the month of goodness that carries the meanings of mercy, brotherhood, and solidarity, and in it everyone competes to do good, which enhances societal peace. The month of fasting teaches us to feel for others, through the experience of hunger, and this is what develops within us the feeling.” We treat the poor and learn the value of giving and sharing. It also teaches us patience and encourages us to share goodness and giving with others. She pointed out that First Abu Dhabi Bank’s Ramadan initiatives were not limited only to feeding needy families, but rather the ultimate goal of the initiative lies in embodying the belief of its leadership and employees in the importance of partnerships and cooperation, and providing… Spaces and programs that provide community members with the opportunity to collaborate and make constructive and positive contributions to society“.

She pointed out the importance of volunteering in charitable work, which contributes to improving the lives of individuals who suffer from difficult living conditions in order to raise their quality of life, meet their needs, and reduce their life problems. She also stressed the importance of social responsibility, which contributes to creating a sustainable impact for the development of society and the economy. The environment provides role models.