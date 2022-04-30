The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, organized a special program to receive clerics from different cultures and religions. And on the aesthetics of the mosque that was evident in its Islamic architecture, and then the guests had the opportunity to watch the Iftar cannon closely and learn about it as a cultural heritage accustomed to the people of the Emirates and residents in the country. The meanings of tolerance, social cohesion, the message of peace and civilized communication with others, and the human values ​​that characterize the UAE society.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, said: “This meeting embodies the values ​​and principles that shade members of society in its various religions, as tolerance and social cohesion are necessary features to achieve human brotherhood on the land of Abu Dhabi, the capital of tolerance, which witnesses wide cultural and intellectual diversity, as well as In the context of promoting national values ​​that accommodate wealth and ethnic and religious diversity,” he stressed that this goal represents a major and vital pillar in the social agenda that the department seeks to achieve continuously in cooperation with the social sector in the emirate to reach the highest levels of happiness and quality of life.

He added: “The Emirate of Abu Dhabi embraces many different nationalities living on its territory, and the role of the Department of Community Development is to achieve harmony and cohesion among them, and to provide a decent livelihood for them and for each individual in the emirate, in line with our vision of providing a decent life for all members of society.” He pointed out that the clergy had several contributions to their communities, whether through financial contributions or voluntary work.

For his part, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque Center, Dr. Yousef Al-Obaidli Al-Kabeer praised the efforts of the Department of Community Development in organizing such programs and activities that enhance and highlight the values ​​of the United Arab Emirates represented in coexistence and peace.

He said: “The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a platform for civilized dialogue with different cultures and religions, and an incubator for such meetings and activities, for its pivotal role in building bridges of cultural communication on the widest scale and with different cultures and religions, because of its belief that such direct meetings and close interaction between societies and cultures Different religions are among the best means that bring people closer together, and make them discover many areas of convergence between their different cultures, on the basis of lofty human values, and that what unites all people is more than what separates them.

For their part, the clergymen valued this meeting during the holy month, which is filled with meanings of goodness and peace, stressing the keenness of the Department of Community Development to communicate with them, and to be an integral part of society, and that this Ramadan meeting embodies the commitment of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to the established values ​​of coexistence, tolerance and respect.



