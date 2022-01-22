iFood intends to expand its area of ​​delivery with drones. The decision comes after the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) granted this Friday (21) the first authorization for commercial drone deliveries.

The agency authorized the manufacturer Speedbird Aero to carry out commercial drone deliveries in Brazil. This was the first authorization granted by the Agency for the commercial operation of an unmanned aircraft used in the delivery of products.

+ iFood starts making delivery with drones in the Northeast

The DLV-1 NEO is also the first multirotor to receive ANAC’s design authorization, which allows drone deliveries to become a reality in the country, to transport food and other products.

From now on, Speedbird Aero will be able to use the drone to carry out deliveries with loads of up to 2.5 kg within a radius of 3 km, including in urban environments, maintaining safety margins established in the project, such as not flying over people, keeping distance of possible sources of electromagnetic interference, observe maximum and minimum operating heights and weather conditions.

According to Anac, it is expected that the gain of practical experience and the development of new tools and technological solutions will allow, in the future, increasingly advanced operations with fewer restrictions and in greater volume, while maintaining a high standard of operational safety.

For the Agency’s Airworthiness Superintendent, Roberto José Honorato, the approval of the DLV-1 NEO deserves mention not only for being the first multirotor approved by Anac, but also for its application, delivery of goods. “

In the process that led to this approval, technical characteristics were explored, based on safety requirements. The use of drones to deliver goods is one of the most anticipated applications of the technology. Brazil is at the forefront”, he highlighted.

According to Folha, iFood states that it started the project to use drones two years ago, with feasibility tests in different regions.

The first certificate was obtained in 2020 with experimental flights in Campinas (SP). Last year, an experiment was carried out in Sergipe.

Now, the company begins to plan to expand the technology to other cities. For now, the model will be treated as complementary to the work of the couriers, who will pick up the order coming by drone at the droneport, at the aircraft landing site and take it to the customer.

