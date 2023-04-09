iFood has opened enrollment for the second edition of its program “Meu Diploma do Ensino Médio” which offers scholarships for couriers to take the preparatory course for the Encceja (National Exam for the Certification of Youth and Adult Skills), the test that gives the certificate of completion of high school.

All couriers and couriers registered on the iFood platform can participate in the program. In 2022, the first year of the initiative, scholarships were distributed to 5,000 people. This new edition already has more than 18 thousand subscribers.

The course offered by iFood is online and the recommendation is at least 2.5 hours of study per day, over three months. The exam that guarantees the issuance of the certificate of completion of high school is carried out in person.

According to a survey carried out by the company, 28% of delivery men and women registered on the platform did not finish high school and most expressed the desire to graduate, which is why the company structured the program.

Applications can be made until the 2nd of June at program official website. Couriers who did not pass the 2022 exam or who applied and were unable to attend will have guaranteed scholarships to study in the 2023 edition.