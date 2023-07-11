Brazil Agencyi

The food delivery company Ifood signed a commitment with the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) in which it undertakes to promote actions in favor of labor rights and respect for the population’s right to information.

The Term of Adjustment of Conduct (TAC), signed last Friday (7), occurs as a result of a report by the Public Agency that revealed that Ifood hired the advertising agencies Benjamim Comunicação and the Promote Services of Advertising and Communication (Social QI) to demobilize the movement of couriers. Professionals demanded better working conditions. The agencies also signed the TAC.

According to the report, the contracted agencies created fake profiles and posed as Ifood couriers to question workers’ claims on social media. The matter, which can be read herewas the basis for an investigation by the MPF.

Obligations

The TAC provides for iFood’s obligations to ensure freedom of association and the rights of delivery workers to strike and collective bargaining. “These rights are fundamental, being minimum parameters, provided for in the Federal Constitution and in international human rights treaties, so that workers have the means to promote their organization, foster solidarity among group members and adequately express the collective voice of their members”, emphasizes Labor Attorney Renan Kalil.

iFood will also finance research and projects, in the amount of BRL 6 million, that analyze working relationships with couriers, the advertising and digital marketing market, and the social responsibility of platform controllers.

“In order to have their right to information respected, citizens need to know if it is a company that is posting certain content on the Internet, in what context and for what purpose. This is especially important so that they can freely form their opinion on matters of public relevance and, based on that, exercise another fundamental right: freedom of expression, which must be free from undue or hidden interference”, highlighted the Public Prosecutor Yuri Corrêa da Luz.

According to the TAC, iFood will be prohibited from disclosing, for the next six months, ads, advertisements and publicity campaigns about alleged measures adopted by the company to promote fundamental and labor rights. “The objective is to prevent the publication, in the short term, of information that may prove to be untrue or inaccurate about the company’s posture in relation to demands of social interest such as those that were the subject of investigation”, said the MPF in a note.

Ifood reported that it will comply with the terms of the TAC. “We celebrated the agreement because the obligations assumed by iFood in the TAC are in line with our values ​​and principles, in particular the promotion of an environment of greater transparency in social networks, respect for the right of manifestation and association of delivery people and investment in research. that collaborate with the sustainable development of the country”, said, in a note, the legal director of the company, Lucas Pittioni.

