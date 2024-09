Economic researchers are skeptical about the 9-euro ticket and the Deutschlandticket. According to a study by the Ifo Institute with the universities of Erlangen-Nuremberg and Salzburg, the 9-euro ticket, which was valid for a limited period from June to August 2022, reduced car traffic by 4 to 5 percent. “Because the trains were more heavily used, trains were delayed 30 percent more often.”