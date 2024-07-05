In addition to the eleven percent, only another two percent of companies plan to offer the four-day week in the future. At least 19 percent are currently discussing it. According to the survey, it is simply not possible for 30 percent of companies and not an issue for 38 percent of companies.

“Many HR managers expect a reduction in working hours to result in a greater need for employees,” explained Schaller. This is what 59 percent say when it comes to a four-day week with full pay compensation. 52 percent see the additional organizational effort required to establish the four-day week in the company as an obstacle. 40 percent fear a loss of income for the economy as a whole. 37 percent do not expect any positive effects in general. 35 percent of HR managers hope for a stronger bond with their employees and 32 percent for greater motivation among employees.

Due to the shortage of skilled workers, many companies in Germany are looking for qualified staff. In the battle for talent and against the backdrop of demographic change, employees can sometimes assert their interests better than in the past.

#Ifo #survey #9th #company #Germany #offers #4day #week