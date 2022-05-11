DWorking from home saves the journey to the office or factory, but according to the Ifo Institute it can still increase CO2 emissions. “In the short term, people go to work less often and CO2 emissions fall temporarily,” said Ifo researcher Waldemar Marz on Wednesday. “In the long term, however, they will move further away from the expensive city centers and accept longer commuting distances.” In addition, the incentive to buy more economical vehicles decreases when more people work from home.

“These two adaptation processes offset the initial CO2 reduction by about 90 percent,” said Marz. “If you also take into account higher building emissions with larger living space and lower passenger numbers in local public transport, the often hoped-for reduction in CO2 emissions through more home office days turns into an increase in the long term.” The climate problem has a big impact long time horizon. Therefore, the long-term view is particularly important.

The model calculations are based on data from the USA. “However, the results can also be transferred to Europe, since most differences such as per capita income, vehicle preferences or building land prices have a small influence on the predominantly percentage results,” said Marz.

Working from home remains in demand despite the waning corona pandemic. The proportion of German employees who worked at least partly from home was 24.9 percent in April, as determined by the Ifo Institute in its company survey. In March it was 27.6 percent. On March 20, all severe corona restrictions were abolished, including mandatory home office regulations intended to slow down the corona pandemic. Around one in six employees does not want to go back to the office even after the obligation has expired, according to a representative Forsa survey commissioned by the Xing platform.





