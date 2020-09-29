D.he number of short-time workers in Germany fell by one million in September with the recovery from the Corona recession, according to the Ifo Institute. A total of 3.7 million people were still on short-time work after 4.7 million in August, as the Munich researchers estimated on Tuesday based on their monthly economic survey among thousands of companies. As a result, their share of employees subject to social security contributions fell from 14 to 11 percent. “The decline in short-time work is progressing steadily,” said Ifo labor market expert Sebastian Link. “However, the share of those employed in industry remains particularly high.”

An estimated 1.47 million people were still on short-time work there in September, which corresponds to 21 percent of the workforce. For service providers it was 1.23 million or twelve percent, in retail 406,000 or nine percent. In the construction industry, on the other hand, only 5,000 short-time workers were counted, which corresponds to a share of one percent. In the other sectors, the Ifo Institute estimates the number of short-time workers at 622,000 or five percent of the workforce.

The German economy is gaining a foothold again after the Corona recession. After the historic Corona slump of 9.7 percent, the Ifo Institute expects gross domestic product to grow by 6.6 percent in the summer quarter that is coming to an end. In the forthcoming fourth quarter, too, there should be a significant plus.