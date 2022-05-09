Dhe working from home remains in demand despite the waning corona pandemic. The proportion of German employees who worked at least partly in the home office was 24.9 percent in April, as the Munich Ifo Institute announced on Monday in its company survey. In March it was 27.6 percent. “After the obligation was abolished on March 20, home office use will remain at a high level,” said Ifo expert Jean-Victor Alipour. “Apparently, many companies have permanently adjusted to more flexible models.” The home office potential of 56 percent calculated by the Ifo Institute is almost half used.

In the automotive industry, the home office share fell particularly significantly in the past month, from 28.4 to 17.8 percent. For the manufacturing industry as a whole, on the other hand, the value fell only slightly from 18.6 to 16.3 percent. On average, the home office offer remains the largest among service providers. The share fell to 35.3 percent from 38.7 in March. For example, 72.3 percent of IT service providers still work from home, after 76.8 in March.

Home office to save energy

On March 20, all severe corona restrictions were abolished, including mandatory home office regulations intended to slow down the corona pandemic. Around one in six employees does not want to go back to the office even after the obligation has expired, according to a representative Forsa survey commissioned by the Xing platform.

Against the background of the war in Ukraine, Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck has brought increased home office use back into play. Wherever possible, employers should offer this on a voluntary basis in order to save energy. You can first work from home one or two days a week, as you did during the pandemic. Germany wants to greatly reduce its dependence on Russian energy supplies.